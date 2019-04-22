Idaho fighter squadron returns home after 6 month deployment

The following is a news release from Mountain Home Air Force Base.

MOUNTAIN HOME – Personnel from the 391st Fighter Squadron returned last week from a six month deployment to Southwest Asia.

The 391st Fighter Squadron out of Mountain Home Air Force Base is trained to provide strategic air support during contingency operations. The squadron is made up of pilots, maintainers, and other airmen.

Most of them will spend the next few days in-processing and going to redeployment training where they receive support in adjusting back to life in Mountain Home.

The Airmen that were deployed are now home safe with their families and will be reintegrated into their sections.