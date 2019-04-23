Idaho Fish and Game will be on hand to answer your questions in Pocatello this weekend

The following is a news release from the Idaho Fish and Game.

POCATELLO – The 2019-2020 seasons and rules books for both big game and trophy species have hit license vendor shelves, and now comes the fun part—making plans for the hunting seasons this fall.

To help hunters better understand the rules, including the latest changes to some of the Southeast Region hunts, Sportsman’s Warehouse in Pocatello is hosting an Ask Fish and Game event on Saturday, April 27. Stop by their store located at 760 Yellowstone Avenue in Pocatello anytime between the hours of 11 am and 1 pm to visit with Idaho Fish and Game staff. Bring your questions, and Fish and Game will be happy to provide answers and clarifications.

The timing of the event is perfect for those hunters interested in the controlled hunt application period for big game which starts May 1. And, there is still time to get your application in by April 30 for trophy species such as moose, bighorn sheep, and mountain goat.

The rules and regulations for hunting big game and trophy species can be found on the Idaho Fish and Game website. While visiting Fish and Game’s website, don’t forget about the Idaho Hunt Planner tool on the home page. Hunters can use this tool to search hunts (by species, region, or weapon choice), browse statistics, and explore and print off hunt area maps.