Life Lessons: 91-year-old Lyle Peterslie on not complaining, doing your job and being a good friend to all

With the fast-paced urgency of life, EastIdahoNews.com is slowing down for a moment to bring you some words of advice from the wisest among us. Every Tuesday, we’ll be posting a “Life Lesson” from a resident of the Lincoln Court Retirement Community.

Lyle Peterslie is 91-years-old and he’s learned a lot in his life. He believes in doing your job and doing it right, not complaining, taking life as it comes and being a good friend to all people.

Lyle has advice all of us can take to heart. Watch the video above to see our conversation.

