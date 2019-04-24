Madison Fire Department receives grant to help purchase ventilator

REXBURG — Northwest Federal Credit Services presented the Madison Fire Department EMS Program with a check for $2,000 Wednesday morning to assist in the purchase of a new Critical Care Transport ventilator.

The Madison Fire Department currently has only one ventilator and the money will go toward tools that will help patients in life-threatening emergencies.

“We are grateful to Northwest Farm Credit Services for helping us purchase this new ventilator,” said Assistant Chief Troyce Miskin in a news release. “This piece of equipment will be of benefit to the citizens of Madison County as well as the surrounding areas. Northwest FCS is truly helping us to provide high-quality care to those in need.”

The funds are being donated through Northwest Farm Credit Service’s Rural Community Grant project.