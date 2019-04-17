UPDATE: Officials release name of man in custody after he allegedly waved a handgun out window while driving

UPDATE

IDAHO FALLS — The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a man they say pointed a gun out of his pickup truck while driving.

Kegan J. Kinghorn, 30, of Rigby was arrested for brandishing a firearm. Law enforcement are also investigating the incident as a possible driving under the influence.

Deputies arrived on scene at around 10 a.m. Wednesday after receiving a report of a man waving a gun. Officers found him shortly after. Additional charges may be filed against Kinghorn, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

ORIGINAL STORY

IDAHO FALLS — A man is in custody after authorities say he pointed a gun out of his pickup truck window while driving.

The man was on the Lewisville Highway Wednesday morning when police received a report that he was waving a handgun in the air.

“He was driving down the road and pointing the handgun out the window in random directions,” Bonneville County Sheriff Sgt. Bryan Lovell tells EastIdahoNews.com.

The man passed an officer near Holmes Avenue and Northgate Mile. The officer noticed the handgun and tried to stop the driver.

Police were able to stop the vehicle near Big O Tires on Northgate Mile. He had a handgun and other weapons in the truck, according to Lovell.

The man’s name and charges are expected to be released later today.