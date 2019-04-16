Man killed in crash on I-15

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

FORT HALL — On Monday, April 15, at approximately 11:07 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a single-vehicle fatality crash northbound on I-15 near milepost 83.3, north of Fort Hall.

William L. Brower, 75, of Fort Hall, was driving a 1997 Ford Expedition northbound on I-15. Brower’s vehicle went off the left shoulder into the median, struck a guardrail and overturned striking an overpass pillar. Brower succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Brower was not wearing a seatbelt.

Next of kin has been notified

The left lane was blocked for approximately two hours and ten minutes.

Idaho State Police was assisted by Fort Hall Police Department and Bingham County Sheriff’s Office.