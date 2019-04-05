Man who robbed local McDonald’s sentenced to prison

IDAHO FALLS — A man who robbed an Idaho Falls McDonald’s at gunpoint has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Charles Nelson Beasley, Jr., was sentenced to two years fixed with eight years indeterminate for robbery. Nelson robbed the 650 East 17th Street McDonalds on Nov. 3, while brandishing a firearm.

According to court documents, Beasley entered the restaurant around 8:15 a.m. and ordered two breakfast burritos along with a sausage, egg and cheese McGriddle. When the teller asked if he wanted mild or hot sauce, Beasley said something unintelligible. When the teller asked Beasley to repeat himself, Beasley told him to give him all the money in the register.

“I have a gun. Give me all the cash in the register or I will shoot you,” Beasley said, according to documents. “Don’t press any buttons.”

Beasley pulled up his shirt revealing a black pistol tucked into the front of his waistband.

Shakily, the teller opened the register and handed Beasley all the $1, $5 and $10 bills then asked if Beasley wanted the coins too. Beasley said “no” and walked out. Documents indicate he stole around $134.

The teller later told investigators he helped the next person in line, not wanting to cause a panic. He also said he didn’t want the customer to “experience lesser customer service because of the incident.”

Investigators were able to locate a photo matching Beasley’s description including the vertical bars tattooed on his forehead.

They showed the photo to the teller who identified the person in the photo as the same who had robbed the store.

Investigators were able to identify a couple of possible addresses in Bingham County and passed the information on to the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office and the Blackfoot Police Department.

According to documents, an automatic license plate reader on Interstate 15 scanned Beasley’s license plate in the southbound lane near the Rose-Firth exit at 8:38 a.m. the same day as the robbery.

Beasley was soon taken into custody by the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office. He was later transferred back to Bonneville County where he was held in the Bonneville County Jail.

He pleaded guilty to robbery as part of a plea agreement on Feb. 7. He was sentenced on April 1.