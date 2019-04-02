Man who stabbed father gets probation

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man will spend time on probation after getting into a fight with his father and cutting him with a large knife.

Travis Mazurek, 36, was sentenced to two years on probation after he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor assault with attempt to commit a violent injury. Mazurek was also given 180 days of suspended jail time with credit for the 45 days he spent in custody, according to court documents.

Before the knife incident, deputies had dealt with disturbances at the home for several days. Deputies said Mazurek had exhibited strange and violent behavior, according to a Bonneville County Sheriff news release.

Dispatch received a call the morning of the attack advising officers Mazurek had been fighting with his parents. Officers learned Mazurek and his father were struggling to gain control of a shotgun and a large knife, according to documents.

According to documents, when the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team arrive, they found Mazurek barricaded in an upper room. Deputies secured the rest of the house and negotiated with Mazurek. Eventually, he left the room and was arrested without further incident.

In addition to being placed on probation, Mazurek will have to pay $1,315 in fees and fines.