Missing Blackfoot teenager found safe

Share This

BLACKFOOT — A teenage girl who has been missing since Wednesday was found safe Monday morning.

Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland said Kynley Dawn Wright has returned home.

Kynley’s father, Thal Wright, tells EastIdahoNews.com his daughter was located around 11:30 a.m. He declined to provide further details.

RELATED: Teenage girl reported missing from Blackfoo

Wright would like to thank everybody involved in helping find his daughter and “making it happen quick.”

Officials are still looking for 17-year-old Jennifer Schwindt who was reported missing the same day as Kynley. If anyone has information regarding her disappearance or location is asked to contact the Chubbuck Police Department at (208) 237-7172.