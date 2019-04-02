One year ago this young mother overdosed and died. Now her parents are honoring her with a special donation.

BLACKFOOT — It’s an anniversary no family wants to celebrate.

And for Kelsey Wheeler’s parents, there were no balloons, cake, or presents; rather, a somber mood and many tears as they met with Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland and a few other deputies at the sheriff’s office Tuesday morning.

“Her smile would light up a room. She was just an overall amazing person. She loved animals and was so fun to be around,” recalls Carrie Wheeler, Kelsey’s mother.

Kelsey died at the age of 25 one year ago Tuesday of a heroin overdose, leaving 4-year-old Korbyn without a mom, Kimbra without a sister and parents Rod and Carrie with gaping holes in their hearts.

Kelsey Wheeler and her family had this photo taken months before she died. | Courtesy Carrie Wheeler

“It’s been a roller coaster. Many emotions. Many firsts. Any holiday you have memories and longing of those times we spent together with her,” says Rod Wheeler, Kelsey’s father.

Kelsey went to Blackfoot and Snake River high schools. She was first introduced to drugs when she moved out of her house after graduation.

“She became friends with the wrong group and tried drugs for the first time,” Carrie says. “She told me many, many times that she regretted it because that first time she became addicted.”

Kelsey Wheeler loved animals, fishing and spending time outdoors. | Courtesy Carrie Wheeler

Kelsey was able to give the drugs up when she became pregnant with Korbyn and was doing fine after he was born until she broke her wrist and was prescribed painkillers.

Then the cycle started again.

“A lot of people don’t understand how hard it is not only for the family, but for the person using,” says Kimbra Wheeler, Kelsey’s sister. “She hated it. It’s very hard to watch her go through it.”

The Wheelers spent last Easter as a family not knowing it would be the final day they would all be together. Hours later, they were planning Kelsey’s funeral.

“We’d gone home and she felt the need to use. She contacted somebody to deliver to her and she passed from an overdose,” Rod says.

Kelsey’s parents say it was black tar heroin – a powerful kind of heroin she hadn’t used before and one that killed her almost immediately.

Now, on the one year anniversary of her death, the Wheelers are donating $1,000 to the Bingham County Dare Program.

Rod and Carrie Wheeler donated $1,000 to the Bingham County DARE program Tuesday on the one year anniversary of their daughter’s death. | Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

“We’re honored to be able to make this donation to the Bingham County Sheriff’s DARE Program to assist in the education of drug awareness and prevention,” Rod said while giving a check to Sheriff Rowland.

The money will be used to send the county’s two DARE officers to training in Arizona where they will learn about new drugs invading neighborhoods and schools.

“We’re very thankful and appreciative for their willingness to support our program,” says Bingham County DARE officer Craig Luker. “I feel for these families when they experience this. I understand what they’re going through and it’s not an easy place to be.”

The Wheelers pose with Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland and some of his deputies. | Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Rod and Carrie are now raising Korbyn. He still asks about his mom and they try to explain as best they can. They say this donation is just one way they can honor Kelsey and let other addicts know help is available.

“It is a disease. Live it one day at a time and get through each day. There are people out there to help you,” Rod says.

Carrie adds, “We want to do whatever we can in Kelsey’s honor. We need to help kids that are addicts and we need to educate them so they don’t become addicts. I’m gonna dedicate my life to helping do that.”

Carrie wrote a powerful essay following Kelsey’s death. Read “Let me tell you about my addict” here.

Carrie Wheeler holds a photo of her daughter. | Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com