Two men didn’t return from work release; one back in custody

Share This

IDAHO FALLS — The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Gustavo Chavez after he didn’t return from a jail work release Wednesday.

Officers were originally looking for both Gustavo Chavez, and Skylar Briggs after getting reports that they both walked away from work release detail.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Spokesman Bryan Lovell has confirmed that Briggs is back in custody.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Chavez please contact Crime Stoppers at www.ifcrime.org or (208) 522-1983.