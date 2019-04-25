WATCH: Frank Vandersloot on why he wants to protect people against the ‘aggressive, ruthless tactics’ of medical debt collectors
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
IDAHO FALLS — Melaleuca CEO Frank VanderSloot spoke with EastIdahoNews.com Thursday following the release of a letter from him and his wife, Belinda, explaining why they are creating a $500,000 fund to protect eastern Idahoans against aggressive medical debt collectors.
VanderSloot also addressed those who say his actions are politically motivated.
The letter comes as a response to a series published in EastIdahoNews.com on Medical Recovery Services. You can read and watch the four-part series starting here.
Watch the video above for the entire conversation.
Click here to read the VanderSloots letter and here for a response from Medical Recovery Services attorney Bryan Smith.