WATCH: SelectHealth CEO Patricia Richards speaks to Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce

IDAHO FALLS — The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce hosted SelectHealth CEO Patricia Richards as part of its CEO Speaker Series on Thursday.

SelectHealth is a not-for-profit health plan committed to helping members stay healthy and providing access to high-value care and services. Under Richards leadership, SelectHealth has grown to serve more than 900,000 members in Utah, Idaho, and Nevada. SelectHealth is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Intermountain Healthcare.

During her tenure, SelectHealth has ranked “highest in member satisfaction” from JD Power and Associates eight times. SelectHealth has been named one of Utah’s “Best Companies to Work For” eleven times by Utah Business magazine and was recognized with the “Top Workplaces” award from Salt Lake Tribune three times.

Prior to joining SelectHealth in November 2009, Pat served as executive vice president and chief operating officer of Health Alliance Plan of Michigan, an affiliate of the Henry Ford Health System. She previously held senior leadership positions at Anthem Health Plan of Maine, Paramount Health Care in Ohio, and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Ohio.

Pat began her career in healthcare as a staff nurse in general surgery and trauma at the University of Michigan Medical Center. She completed her studies in nursing at St. Joseph’s Hospital School of Nursing, affiliated with the University of Wisconsin. She has a bachelor’s degree in communications from the University of Toledo, where she also completed her MPA coursework in public healthcare administration.

Richards is active in the business community and currently serves as Chair of the Salt Lake City Branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco. She previously served on boards of the Economic Development Council of Utah, Salt Lake Community College, and the Board of Governors of the Salt Lake Chamber.

Pat and her husband, Joe, have been blessed with four children and seven grandchildren.

Listen to Richards’ interview in the video above.