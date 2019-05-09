Florida woman pulls gator from pants during traffic stop

Share This

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida woman had something up her sleeve for a Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputy – or should we say down her pants?

Driver Michael Clemons, 22, and passenger Ariel Machan-le Quire, 25, were pulled over after running a stop sign early Monday morning.

Clemons told the deputy they were collecting frogs and snakes, but the deputy found more than what he bargained for.

Officials say 41 turtles were found in the woman’s bag. Then …

“Not to be outdone by the #FloridaMan, a #FloridaWoman pulled this alligator out of her pants Monday morning during a traffic stop after being asked the standard “Do you have anything else?'” the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office posted to Facebook.







The man and woman were both cited for a bag limit violation and possession of the reptiles, which the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said have since been released.

“I’ve never seen anybody pull an alligator out their pants before,” one local said.