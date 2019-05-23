Garth Brooks adds second Idaho show

IDAHO FALLS — At the request of Governor Brad Little and due to an extremely high number of fans still wanting to purchase tickets, Garth Brooks has added a second show in Boise. The concert will be Friday, July 19 at 7 p.m. The previously scheduled concert at Albertsons Stadium at Boise State University is Saturday, July 20, 7 p.m.

This will be the first time Garth plays Boise in more than 20 years and the first ever major concert event at Albertsons Stadium.

Tickets for the second show will be on sale Friday, May 31 at 10 a.m. There will be an eight ticket limit per purchase. Tickets can only be purchased at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks or Ticketmaster Express 1-877-654-2784. Please note there will be no ticket sales at the venue box office or Ticketmaster outlets on May 31st.

Tickets will cost $74.58 plus a $5.37 tax and a $15.00 service charge for a total $94.95.