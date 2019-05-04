Here’s everything coming to Amazon Prime Video in May

THE LIVING ROOM (KSL.com) — The latest batch of new titles has arrived to all your favorite streaming services.

Netflix and Hulu both have new stuff added to their lineups this month, and Amazon Prime Video does, too.

We won’t get a Friday the 13th until September, but you can watch pretty much every movie in the “Friday the 13th” film franchise, which will be available on Amazon Prime at the end of this month.

The original “Mission: Impossible” movie will also be available on the service on May 31.

Here’s a look at the full list of titles arriving to Amazon Prime Video this month.

May 1

• “Shanghai”

• “A Private War”

May 2

• “The Yellow Handkerchief”

May 3

• “Suspiria” (Amazon Original)

May 5

• “Crash”

May 8

• “Action Point”

May 9

• “Dinosaur 13″

May 10

• “Sneaky Pete,” Season 3 (Amazon Original)

• “Wishenpoof,” Season 2c (Amazon Original)

May 13

• “The Romantics”

May 14

• “King of Thieves”

May 15

• “Yardie” (Amazon Original)

May 16

• “Punisher: War Zone”

• “The Punisher”

May 17

• “The Durrells,” Season 3

• “Fleabag,” Season 2 (Amazon Original)

• “Poldark,” Season 4

May 19

• “Federal Hill”

May 20

• “Jesus’ Son”

May 22

• “Lulu on the Bridge”

May 25

• “Morning Glory”

May 26

• “The Frozen Ground”

May 31

• “Antitrust”

• “Awaiting”

• “Blaze You Out”

• “Body of Evidence”

• “Cougars Inc.”

• “Deadtime Stories”

• “Emperor”

• “Eulogy”

• “F/X”

• “F/X2″

• “Super Dragon — Feng qi yun yong dou kuang lung”

• “Flawless”

• “Fluke”

• “Forbidden Ground”

• “Free Money”

• “Friday Night Lights”

• “Friday the 13th”

• “Friday the 13th Part 2″

• “Friday the 13th Part III”

• “Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives”

• “Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood”

• “Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan”

• “Friday the 13th: A New Beginning”

• “Fun Size”

• “Good Omens,” Season 1 (Amazon Original)

• “Shaolin Drunk Fighter — Gimunsayukbang”

• “Hart’s War”

• “I’m Gonna Git You Sucka”

• “Jennifer Eight”

• “Lost and Delirious”

• “Chinese Hercules — Ma tou da jue dou”

• “Mission: Impossible”

• “Murimgori”

• “N.Y.C. Underground”

• “Night of the Living Dead 3D”

• “Night of the Living Dead: Resurrection”

• “Patriot Games”

• “Planes, Trains & Automobiles”

• “Private Parts”

• “Reservoir Dogs”

• “Shaolin vs. Lama — Shao Lin dou La Ma”

• “Woman Avenger — Shi mei chu ma”

• “Tao tie gong”

• “The ‘Burbs”

• “The Big Wedding”

• “The Constant Gardener”

• “The Doors”

• “The Ghostwriter”

• “The Gift”

• “The Letter”

• “The Lonely Man”

• “The People vs. George Lucas”

• “The Puffy Chair”

• “The Secret of NIMH”

• “Trainwreck: My Life as an Idiot”

• “X+Y”

