Netflix adding 121, dropping 38 titles in May amid price hike

THE BANK (KSL.com) — As always, Netflix will add a new batch of titles to its streaming lineup next month — but this time it will cost subscribers more.

Netflix is raising prices for its streaming service between $1 and $2 per month starting in May, according to CNN. The price for basic subscriptions will go up from $8 to $9, and plans that include HD streaming will go up from $11 to $13 per month.

The service will add 121 to its lineup next month, and 38 titles will be leaving.

The lineup includes a ton of original Netflix content, as well as titles new and old. Fans of amicable supernatural beings can check out “Casper,” which is available May 1. The classic sports movie “Hoosiers” also will be available that day.

Fans of not-so-amicable supernatural beings should be sure to check out “Godzilla” before it drops from Netflix’s lineup, also on May 1.

Here is a look at the full list of titles coming and going in May:

Adding

May 1

• “Knock Down The House” (Netflix Original)

• “Munafik 2” (Netflix Original)

• “Angels & Demons”

• “Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery”

• “Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me”

• “Casper”

• “Chasing Liberty”

• “Code Geass Lelouch of the Rebellion,” Part 1 and 2

• “Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat”

• “Dumb and Dumber”

• “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas”

• “Gosford Park”

• “Gremlins”

• “Hairspray” (1988)

• “Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay”

• “Her Only Choice”

• “Hoosiers”

• “Inside the Mind of a Serial Killer,” Season 2

• “John & Yoko: Above Us Only Sky”

• “Just Friends”

• “Revolutionary Road”

• “Roswell, New Mexico,” Season 1

• “Scarface”

• “Scream”

• “Snowpiercer” (2013)

• “Taking Lives”

• “The Da Vinci Code”

• “The Dark Crystal” (1982)

• “The Matrix”

• “The Matrix Reloaded”

• “The Matrix Revolutions”

• “To Rome With Love”

• “Wedding Crashers”

• “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?”

• “Zombieland”

May 2

• “Colony,” Season 3

• “Olympus Has Fallen”

May 3

• “A Pesar De Todo” (Netflix Original)

• “All In My Family” (Netflix Original)

• “Alles ist gut” (Netflix Original)

• “Cupcake & Dino – General Services,” Season 2 (Netflix Original)

• “Dead to Me” (Netflix Original)

• “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile” (Netflix Original)

• “Flinch” (Netflix Original)

• “Jo Pil-ho: The Dawning Rage” (Netflix Original)

• “The Last Summer” (Netflix Original)

• “Mr. Mom”

• “Supernatural,” Season 14

• “True and the Rainbow Kingdom: Mushroom Town” (Netflix Original)

• “Tuca & Bertie” (Netflix Original)

• “Undercover” (Netflix Original)

May 4

• “Like Arrows”

May 6

• “Abyss” (Netflix Original)

May 7

• “The Heat: A Kitchen (R)evolution”

• “Queen of the South,” Season 3

May 8

• “Lucifer,” Season 4 (Netflix Original)

May 9

• “Bathtubs Over Broadway”

• “Insidious”

May 10

• “Dry Martina” (Netflix Original)

• “Easy,” Season 3 (Netflix Original)

• “Gente que viene y bah” (Netflix Original)

• “Harvey Girls Forever!” Season 2” (Netflix Original)

• “Jailbirds” (Netflix Original)

• “Pose,” Season 1

• “ReMastered: The Lion’s Share” (Netflix Original)

• “Shéhérazade” (Netflix Original)

• “The Society” (Netflix Original)

• “Wine Country” (Netflix Original)

May 12

• “Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj,” Volume 3 (Netflix Original)

May 13

• “Malibu Rescue” (Netflix Original)

May 14

• “revisions” (Netflix Original)

• “Still LAUGH-IN: The Stars Celebrate” (Netflix Original)

• “Weed the People”

May 15

• “Dennis & Gnasher: Unleashed!”

May 16

• “Good Sam” (Netflix Original)

• “Take Me Home Tonight”

May 17

• “1994,” Limited Series (Netflix Original)

• “Chip & Potato” (Netflix Original)

• “It’s Bruno” (Netflix Original)

• “Maria” (Netflix Original)

• “Morir para contar” (Netflix Original)

• “Nailed It!” Season 3 (Netflix Original)

• “See You Yesterday” (Netflix Original)

• “The Rain,” Season 2 (Netflix Original)

• “Well Intended Love” (Netflix Original)

• “White Gold,” Season 2 (Netflix Original)

May 18

• “The Blackcoat’s Daughter”

May 20

• “Prince of Peoria: Part 2” (Netflix Original)

• “Rosario Tijeras (Mexico Version),” Season 2

May 21

• “Arrow,” Season 7

• “Moonlight”

• “Wanda Sykes: Not Normal” (Netflix Original)

May 22

• “A Tale of Two Kitchens” (Netflix Original)

• “One Night in Spring” (Netflix Original)

• “The Flash,” Season 5

May 23

• “Riverdale,” Season 3

• “Slasher: Solstice” (Netflix Original)

May 24

• “After Maria” (Netflix Original)

• “Alta Mar” (Netflix Original)

• “Joy” (Netflix Original)

• “Rim of the World” (Netflix Original)

• “She’s Gotta Have It,” Season 2 (Netflix Original)

• “The Perfection” (Netflix Original)

• “WHAT / IF” (Netflix Original)

May 27

• “Historical Roasts” (Netflix Original)

• “Outlander,” Seasons 1-2

May 28

• “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms”

May 30

• “Chopsticks” (Netflix Original)

• “My Week with Marilyn”

• “Svaha: The Sixth Finge” (Netflix Original)

• “The One I Love”

May 31

• “Always Be My Maybe” (Netflix Original)

• “Bad Blood,” Season 2 (Netflix Original)

• “Black Spot,” Season 2 (Netflix Original)

• “How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast)” (Netflix Original)

• “Killer Ratings” (Netflix Original)

• “When They See Us” (Netflix Original)

Adding sometime in May

• “Charmed,” Season 1 (2018)

• “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” Season 4

• “The Mechanism,” Season 2 (Netflix Original)

• “Supergirl,” Season 4

Dropping

May 1

• “8 Mile”

• “Chocolat”

• “Cold Justice,” Collection 3”

• “Dances with Wolves”

• “High School Musical 3: Senior Year”

• “Dr. No”

• “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind”

• “For Your Eyes Only”

• “From Dusk Till Dawn”

• “From Russia with Love”

• “Godzilla”

• “GoldenEye”

• “Hostel”

• “Jaws”

• “Jaws 2”

• “Jaws 3”

• “Jaws: The Revenge”

• “Licence to Kill”

• “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service”

• “Sixteen Candles”

• “Sliding Doors”

• “Somm”

• “Somm: Into the Bottle”

• “The Birdcage”

• “The Dirty Dozen”

• “The English Patient”

• “The Lovely Bones”

• “The Notebook”

• “The Other Boleyn Girl”

• “Tomorrow Never Dies”

• “Watchmen”

May 11

• “Switched at Birth,” Seasons 1-5

May 15

• “Bill Nye, the Science Guy,” Collection 1

May 19

• “Bridge to Terabithia”

May 22

• “The Boss Baby”

May 24

• “Southpaw”

May 31

• “I Know What You Did Last Summer”

• “West Side Story” (1961)

