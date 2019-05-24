Major traffic delays as people head out for Memorial day weekend

IDAHO FALLS – If you’re planning on heading out Friday night for Memorial day weekend, make sure you allow yourself plenty of time to get to your destination.

Major congestion and delays have been reported along Interstate 15 and U.S. Highway 20.

One driver tells us it’s taken over an hour to get from Rigby to Rexburg.

The high volume of traffic combined with several construction projects are contributing to the delays.

One construction zone near the Lorenzo Bridge located on US-20 between Rigby and Rexburg is expected to cause significant delays this weekend. There is also a project on Sunnyside Road in Idaho Falls and construction south of Idaho Falls between Shelley and Blackfoot.

Be cautious and avoid the highway if you can, but if you do have to travel, ISP is urging you to buckle up and be alert to your surroundings.

