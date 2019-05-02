Man taken to EIRMC after crashing through fence in Ammon

AMMON — A man was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center with minor injuries Thursday night after driving his vehicle through a fence.

The crash occurred near the intersection of 17th Street and Wildwood Lane at around 8 p.m.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Bryan Lovell said the driver experienced a medical issue, which resulted in the crash.

No other injuries or major property damage was reported.