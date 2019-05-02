Man taken to EIRMC after crashing through fence in Ammon
Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com
Idaho Falls
Published at
AMMON — A man was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center with minor injuries Thursday night after driving his vehicle through a fence.
The crash occurred near the intersection of 17th Street and Wildwood Lane at around 8 p.m.
Bonneville County Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Bryan Lovell said the driver experienced a medical issue, which resulted in the crash.
No other injuries or major property damage was reported.