Owner of local beauty college surprised with $8,500 gift

Share This

IDAHO FALLS – Vickie Ellis got her Mother’s day gift a little early this year, and it was completely unexpected.

Students and instructors at Vogue Beauty College and Salon in Idaho Falls, along with Ellis’ family members, gathered at the school Wednesday to present Ellis with a $8,500 cash donation.

“The Vogue Beauty College and Salon is excited to announce a scholarship dedicated in the name of Vicki Ellis,” Ellis’ daughter Stacey said during the presentation. “This scholarship has been set up to celebrate her love of education and dedication to the beauty industry.”

For the last 46 years, Ellis has been helping young people get their start in Cosmetology. She bought the building at 247 Cliff Street in Idaho Falls in 1973, and turned it into Vogue Beauty College and Salon. Thousands of students have attended the school over the years, including her daughters and granddaughters.

Hallie Kane, Ellis’ daughter, took over as manager of the school when Ellis decided to retire about a year and a half ago. As the school continues to expand and increase in enrollment, Kane and her siblings decided to pool their money together and do something special for their mom.

“She’s always giving back and we wanted to do something in her name (to say thank you for all she’s done),” Kane tells EastIdahoNews.com. “We hope to continue her legacy and inspire others to have the same passion for beauty as she does.”

The scholarship has been dubbed the “Vicki Ellis Above and Beyond Scholarship” by her daughters. Kane says it will be awarded to a deserving student for the 2019-2020 school year and will pay for the full tuition, books, student kit, supplies, and state board and licensing fees.

“This is so amazing,” Ellis said after receiving the gift. “I love all of you.”

The winner of the scholarship will be announced August 15. Watch the award presentation and Ellis’ reaction in the video player above.

Courtesy Hallie Kane

Vogue Beauty College is a full-service salon and beauty school that offers cosmetology, esthetician, and nail technician licenses. The programs takes about a year to complete, or 2,000 hours. There are currently 35 students enrolled in the school. It is open to men and women.

The school is currently undergoing an expansion. Kane says they recently purchased the building right next to their building. Beginning this fall, they will be starting a barber program.

Their services are available to customers at a discounted rate. Its hours of operation are Tuesday through Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Visit the website to learn more or call (208) 523-2520.