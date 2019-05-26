Ross Park Aquatic Complex in Pocatello now open for the season

The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello.

POCATELLO – The Ross Park Aquatic Complex in Pocatello is officially open for the season.

The popular swimming spot’s gates swung open at noon Saturday. The 2019 season will see the Ross Park Drive Inn cooking in the newly constructed concession stand and offering some of their favorites like taco spaghetti, burgers, tacos, and more. Officials anticipate they will be firing up the grills in June.

“We’re excited for the Ross Park Aquatic Complex to be your all-in-one summer destination,” said Stacie VanKirk, Ross Park Aquatic Complex Manager. “With these additions from the Ross Park Drive Inn menu, you can easily spend an entire day poolside.”

The old concession spot has been converted to a private rental area for birthday parties, family reunions, or other types of small gatherings. It features a private picnic area with seating for 40 people and access to a kitchen area and counter space.

“This new rental area is located away from the normal hustle and bustle at the Ross Park Aquatic Complex so it is perfect for groups to gather,” VanKirk said.

Pricing for the rental area can be found by clicking here.

The summer destination features a 25-yard by 25-meter main pool, waterslide, activity pool, and a zero-depth pool with playground. For those wanting to stay out of the water, there is an open deck and grassy areas to sit and relax.

For more information on the events and activities at the Ross Park Aquatic Complex, visit the website.

The Ross Park Aquatic Complex is accessible to persons with disabilities. Program access accommodations may be provided with three days advance notice by contacting Skyler Beebe at sbeebe@pocatello.us or by calling (208) 234-6248. He can also be reached through direct mail at 5815 South 5th Avenue in Pocatello.