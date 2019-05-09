Popular ’90s band Gin Blossoms performing in Idaho Falls this summer

IDAHO FALLS — The popular 90s rock band Gin Blossoms is coming to Idaho Falls this summer.

The band, who shot on to the charts with their multi-platinum album New Miserable Experience, will be performing at the Colonial Theater on Aug. 20.

The Gin Blossoms are known for the songs “Hey Jealousy,” “Allison Road,” Until I Fall Away,” “Mrs. Rita,” and “Found Out About You.” The crossover hits on New Miserable Experience played on four radio formats and, to date, have sold over five million records.

Those hits were followed up by “Til I Hear It From You” which rocketed to #1 and moved the Empire Records smash soundtrack to platinum status. The track also became Canada’s longest-running #1 hit of 1995.

Gin Blossoms broke up in 1997 but reunited in 2001 and has since released three albums.

Idaho Falls Arts Council seat owners and members can purchase tickets beginning May 20 at 10 a.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public on May 27 at 10 a.m.

More information and ticket sales can be found by clicking here.