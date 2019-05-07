UDPATE: Power restored in Chubbuck

UPDATE:

All power was restored in Chubbuck by 3:30 p.m.

ORIGINAL STORY:

CHUBBUCK (KPVI) — Idaho Power crews are on the scene of a power outage in Chubbuck.

Around 3,866 customers are without power in the affected area that runs from Interstate 86 to Siphon Road.

The outage occurred at 2:26 pm, but at this time it is not known what caused the outage.

Idaho Power is estimating service to be restored around 4:00 p.m.

