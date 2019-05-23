Rexburg Children’s Choir releases powerful patriotic video ahead of Memorial Day

REXBURG — The Rexburg Children’s Choir is back with a powerful music video and this time viewers get to hear a verse of The Star Spangled Banner rarely performed in public.

The new music video, released in time for Memorial Day, features 110 children singing in the Rexburg Tabernacle and outdoors on property near Rexburg.

“We’ve been working on this project since January,” conductor Benjamin Watson tells EastIdahoNews.com. “I’ve had it as a goal to have it ready for Memorial Day weekend as a tribute to our nation and our veterans.”

The arrangement of The Star Spangled Banner was done by Kamie Jacobs Bolen. Watson wanted to be sure to include the last verse of the National Anthem.

“There are some inspiring messages in the last verse that, I think, are an important reminder for people to hear,” Watson says. “It’s inspiring to see the future of America – these kids – singing their hearts out in The Star Spangled Banner.”

