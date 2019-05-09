Shelley’s new soda shack offers more than soda

SHELLEY – If you’ve been through Shelley lately, you may have noticed a new dessert option.

Soda Junkies, which offers soda, ice cream and waffles, opened Saturday in front of Cox’s Honey.

Logan French, the CEO, tells EastIdahoNews.com the soda shack has been busy since it opened.

“We’ve had great response from the public. Everybody has been great,” he says. “People love the soda. That’s what we sell the most. But everyone that’s tried the waffles has come back. They love them.”

Soda Junkies offers hundreds of different soda flavors with a wide variety of mixes to add to your favorite soda. It also offers a pizza waffle with three different sauces and Belgian waffle flavors with 10 different icings and 20 different toppings.

“Most soda shops offer cookies, and we wanted to take it a step further. We felt like there needed to be another place to eat in Shelley, so we offer a pizza waffle,” French says.

Floats and Reed’s Dairy ice cream is on the menu as well.

The soda does is made with 100 percent cane sugar, French says. Prices for soda range from $.99 to $1.99. Waffles start at $1.75.

French’s desire to open a soda shop stems partly from his family’s involvement in Cox’s Honey. His brother, Adam, is one of the owners. Logan says he’s looking to eventually offer drinks made with honey as a healthier option.

Though Soda Junkies just opened, French says he’d like to expand to other locations locally and outside the state.

A grand opening is tentatively planned for May 18, but he’s waiting on some finishing touches to be able to proceed.

“We’re going to get some picnic tables, and we’ll have a grass area with lawn chairs and lawn games. We want this to be a place where people feel comfortable to just stay and hang out,” says French.

More details will be posted on the Soda Junkies Facebook page.

Soda Junkies is at 450 North State Street in Shelley. It is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Closing time will be expanded to 10 p.m. during the summer.





