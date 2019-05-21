Trailer flips in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — A flatbed trailer loaded with pipe overturned on Yellowstone Highway Monday afternoon.

Idaho State Police responded to the scene of a flipped flatbed trailer in the northbound lane of Yellowstone Highway south Sunnyside Road.

A pickup truck was pulling the trailer loaded with pipes. Two lanes of traffic were briefly closed until a tow truck was able to move the truck and trailer out of the way.

ISP report no injuries and all lanes are now open.