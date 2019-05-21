Transgender man accused of sexually assaulting woman

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story contains graphic details. Reader discretion is advised.

ST. ANTHONY — A female in the process of transitioning to a male is accused of sexually assaulting a woman who was in bed with a young child.

Katie “Kade” Jane Pughe, 21, is charged with two felony counts of forcible penetration by use of a foreign object. If convicted, Pughe could spend up to life in prison and $100,000 in fines.

St. Anthony Police investigators were called to Madison Memorial Hospital on May 15 to a report of a rape, according to court documents obtained by EastIdahoNews.com.

“The suspect was a female named Katie J. Pughe, in the process of transitioning to a male known as Kade J. Pughe,” police said in their report.

When detectives spoke with the victim, she said she was lying with a toddler in the bed as Pughe allegedly began groping and sexually assaulting her. The victim said she did not want anything sexual because the toddler was in the bed, according to court documents.

“(The victim) stated that the whole time this encounter was happening, she was trying to not make a lot of noise because she was scared that Pughe was intoxicated (and) that he (Pughe would) hit or hurt (the toddler),” according to court documents.

In a recorded phone call, the victim confronted Pughe and said “it was basically rape,” according to court documents. In the phone call, “Pughe stated that he thought they were role-playing.”

Pughe remains in the Fremont County Jail on $100,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 29.

The Associated Press Style Guide states transgender is “an adjective that describes people whose gender identity does not match the sex or gender they were identified as having at birth … (and) does not require what are often known as sex reassignment or gender confirmation procedures.” The AP recommends writers use a persons preferred pronouns.