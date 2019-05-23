Veteran officer named new Pocatello Police Chief

Share This

POCATELLO (KPVI) — The Gate City has a new police chief.

Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad has announced Deputy Police Chief Roger Schei as the new head of the Pocatello Police Department, according to city spokesman Logan McDougall.

“I am pleased to announce my nomination of Major Roger Schei for Pocatello Police Chief,” Blad said Wednesday. “It was a difficult decision to make as we had three great candidates. However, I truly believe Roger is the individual who will lead the department in the right direction now and into the future.”

The Pocatello City Council is scheduled to hold a confirmation vote on Major Schei’s appointment at the June 6 City Council Meeting.

Major Roger Schei has served in law enforcement for 29 years, 25 with the Pocatello Police Department. He currently serves as Deputy Chief of Police. Roger has experience working in every division in different capacities, which has given him an appreciation of the challenges and opportunities for officers and leaders in Law Enforcement.

Roger has an extensive training background both as a student and instructor, including the FBI National Academy, FBI Command College, and other key leadership seminars. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Herzing University in Criminal Justice, and a Management Certificate through Idaho Peace Officers Standards and Training (POST). Currently, Major Schei is POST certified in high liability instruction, and has assisted in implementing several progressive programs for the department. He has a comprehensive background writing and developing policies, procedures, strategic plans, lesson plans, and budgets.

He believes in strong community relationships and has worked with several local organizations. In 2016 he was honored with the Ron Timpson award from Pocatello NAACP for human rights advocacy, volunteerism, and commitment to improving the Pocatello community. He’s a resolute protector of children’s rights and serves as President of the Board of Directors for Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA).

This article was originally published by KPVI. It is used here with permission.