Biz Buzz: New dessert shop opens in Rexburg

BIZ BRIEF

REXBURG

New dessert shop opens in Rexburg

The interior of K-Lani’s in Rexburg | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

REXBURG — If you’ve frequented the T-Rex Plaza in Rexburg lately, you may have noticed a new dessert shop just four doors down from Little Caesars. It’s called K-Lani’s. It offers Italian ice, custard, flavored soda and more.

K-Lani’s opened as a concession trailer in April 2018, but the owner, Burt Hensley, decided to open a store front in Rexburg earlier this month.

“I just wanted to create an atmosphere that was fun for the university kids that are close and also all the local families. It’s something that’s unique and different than anything they’ve ever had,” Hensley tells EastIdahoNews.com.

Since opening 11 days ago, Hensley says the response has been terrific. Several customers have been in the store everyday, and he’s enjoyed watching people come up with combinations that he never anticipated.

“To see kids and adults taste something they’ve never had in their life — how many times do you get to do that? This is a product we created, and it’s bringing smiles and excitement to young and old,” says Hensley. “We love to see that excitement in everybody’s faces.”

Manager Bill Blair, left, Owner Burt Hensley, center, and Kellin Walker, employee, right | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

The menu includes a virtually limitless variety of combinations for customers to try. One of the more popular items is the Pineapple Dole Whip, a whipped pineapple mix that resembles ice cream or sherbet. There is also the Riptide, which is a combination of Italian ice with fruit and soda or lemonade. It’s served with whip cream on top.

“We did not know what effect the Riptide would have on people,” Hensley says. “Until we started making them and bringing them out to people, we did not know what would happen with the color wheel. The blues, the greens, the reds are beautiful. They’re really a work of art that you get to enjoy.”

Another popular item on the menu is Gelati, a combination of custard and Italian ice.

“We may be changing or adding a few little things just because our employees and customers have already helped us create some amazing combinations,” says Hensley.

And the restaurant’s island feel increases the menu’s appeal by creating a bright, happy atmosphere, Hensley says.

Hensley opened the business with the intention of expanding. He’s hoping to open a second store within the next six months to a year, but the location has not yet been determined.

“It’s been so cool to see, in our first week, how quickly word of mouth has spread throughout town. Everyday, there are people coming in here that heard (about us) through a friend, a family member, or a roommate that they have to come try K-Lani’s,” Bill Blair, the manager, says.

K-Lani’s is at 12 West 1st South in Rexburg. Its hours of operation are Monday through Thursday Noon to 10 p.m., with an 11 p.m. closing time Friday and Saturday.

BIZ BITS

Company specializing in CBD oil opens second location in Pocatello

POCATELLO – Snake River Solace, one of Idaho’s first CBD producers, just opened a second store in Pocatello this week. A grand opening was held Monday. Company President and Owner Cody Hellickson tells EastIdahoNews.com they offer a wide variety of oral and topical products containing CBD Isolate, a molecule extracted from industrial hemp, that has natural healing properties. The products contain no THC at all, the compound known for getting people high, and is completely different from medicinal marijuana, he says. It’s at 928 North Main Street #3 across from Ridley’s in Pocatello. EastIdahoNews.com will post a more in-depth story soon.

New property management company opens in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – Blue Pine Property Management is now open in Idaho Falls and is currently doing business with more than 50 clients. Tyson Luthy, the owner, tells EastIdahoNews.com he formed the company in response to his experience as a renter, and tries to manage property from an investor’s perspective. They focus on residential property, ranging from single-family homes, town homes, and condos to multi-unit properties such as duplexes, four-plexes, and small apartments. The business is at 1820 East 17th Street, #135. Visit the website to learn more or call (208) 243-9492.

Come celebrate in Rigby with Stampede Days

RIGBY – The Rigby Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for the annual Stampede Days celebration. It’s happening Saturday, June 22. There will be a parade at 11 a.m., followed by activities and food at Rigby City Park. Activities include a pie eating contest, dancing, local talent and live music. Lawn mower drag races and Mechanical bull rides will also be available. The Stampede Days Rodeo will conclude the day at the fairgrounds. If you want a float in the parade or want more information, call (208) 220-8061.

SMALL BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT

AMMON

New gymnastics academy focuses on helping kids learn life skills

AMMON – The owners of a new gymnastics academy want to help keep your kids active while at the same time teaching them life skills.

“We are more about using gymnastics as the tool versus the goal,” Brittne Russum, co-owner of Eagle Rock Gymnastics Academy, tells EastIdahoNews.com. “Our whole goal is to get them to do a hand stand or a forward roll, but without them really knowing it.”

Russum says gymnastics is a great way for kids to learn things like teamwork, cooperation, and listening skills. The academy is open to kids of all ages but is particularly focused on helping kids with behavioral issues positively learn new skills.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT…

