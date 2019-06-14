New gymnastics academy focuses on helping kids learn life skills

IDAHO FALLS – The owners of a new gymnastics academy want to help keep your kids active while at the same time teaching them life skills.

“We are more about using gymnastics as the tool versus the goal,” Brittne Russum, co-owner of Eagle Rock Gymnastics Academy, tells EastIdahoNews.com. “Our whole goal is to get them to do a hand stand or a forward roll, but without them really knowing it.”

Russum says gymnastics is a great way for kids to learn things like teamwork, cooperation, and listening skills. The academy is open to kids of all ages but is particularly focused on helping kids with behavioral issues positively learn new skills.

“We try really hard not to point out someone who isn’t listening or someone who isn’t doing the skill right because it singles them out and alienates them and actually does the opposite of what you want to have happen in a class,” says Russum.

Geoff Stubbs, Russum’s husband, says it’s gratifying to watch these kids grow and develop as they participate in gymnastics.

“It reaches them at their level,” Stubbs says. “You see them developing these skills by doing.”

Russum and her husband’s experience as foster parents was part of the inspiration for opening Eagle Rock Gymnastics Academy. In this role, they’ve watched many kids struggle with behavioral issues learn developmental and behavioral skills. Russum also participated in gymnastics as a kid, and she says it just made sense to do something she is passionate about.

“I grew a lot (during the years I was involved in gymnastics),” Russum says. “My daughter has been in competitive gymnastics for the past few years and as a, result I’ve gotten back into it.”

The business’ doors don’t open until June 24, but they’ve hosted a few demo classes this week and they say the response has been really positive. The couple will be hosting an open house on June 22. Those who attend can meet the coaches, sign up for classes, take a tour of the gym, and win free classes and swag.

Eagle Rock Gymnastics Academy is located at 2788 East 14th North in Ammon right next to Edge Climbing & Fitness. Its hours of operation will be 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, with multiple sessions available on Saturday.

Visit the academy’s website or Facebook page to learn more. You can also call them directly at (208) 227-4074.

