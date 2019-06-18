Fly in our helicopter this Fourth of July

With parades, family, friends, delicious food, patriotism and unforgettable fireworks, there’s something special about the Fourth of July in east Idaho

Now imagine experiencing Independence Day from the air on a helicopter ride!

EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with Teton Volkswagen to make it happen as part of the annual Riverfest in Idaho Falls.

For only $59 per person, riders will take off from Snake River Landing, soar over beautiful Idaho Falls to Ammon and fly over neighborhoods, the LDS Temple, Melaleuca Field, downtown and the gorgeous falls. You’re welcome to take as many photos (and videos) from the air as you want, and trust us — it will be a Fourth of July you’ll never forget.

Rides begin at 9 a.m. and end at 4 p.m. There are up to six spaces available per helicopter ride, so you can bring your family, significant other or go with a group of friends!

Tickets go on sale on EastIdahoNews.com on June 24 at 9 a.m. They sold out quickly last year, so don’t put off buying your tickets.

We’ll see you in the skies!