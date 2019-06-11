Fort Henry Buckskinners weathered storms during 30th annual rendezvous

Share This

ASHTON — The Fort Henry Buckskinners made rendezvousing in inclement weather look fun during their 30th annual event.

“It’s fun to come and just look around,” trader Christine “No Recoil” Rowley says.

The event lasted from June 5 to June 9 at a new location 12 miles east of Ashton instead of at their usual spot in St. Anthony.

Although attendees endured fierce rain, hail, wind, and snow, a majority of the canvas tents stood strong and participants continued to enjoy the great outdoors.

Weather at the rendezvous wasn’t ideal this year but the Buckskinners powered through. | Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

Each year every rendezvous features many events and hosts several traders, or merchants. The traders take part in Traders Row and sell various mountain man goods — a good place to start if you’re a newcomer to a rendezvous.

Rowley, owner of Christine Unique Custom Apparel, is a trader who designs period clothing and sells authentic pieces.

“I sell anywhere from Renaissance-era clear up to the Victorian-era,” Rowley says. “You name it, I can do it. You have a picture, I can do it.”

Rowley has been attending the events for nearly 35 years and says it can take some time to learn the rendezvous customs, but she can help out. She researches the history and fabric of all her designs and helps newcomers get them at affordable prices.

Iron Horse, Powder Monkey, and Grandma Grizz | Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

“I try to cater to people that are just starting out,” Rowley says.

If you’re new to the rendezvous event, Rowley says buckskin pants and coats, drop front pants, drop sleeve shirt, and dresses will help get you familiar with the styles.

“I can tell whether it’s authentic or whether they’re just there to be a tourist,” Rowley says. “I can recognize just about anything that I’ve ever made.”

Other trading posts included Singing Bird Soap Coyotes Capotes and Custom Creations by Bratt.

Reporter Natalia Hepworth received her rendezvous name this year. Watch the video to find out what it is.

Warren “Tinker” Bratt has been attending this particular rendezvous for 15 years.

“The call me Tinker because I do a little bit of a lot of things,” Bratt says.

He has a wide variety of handmade arts and crafts to trade including painted turkey feathers, jewelry, pottery and obsidian knives.

He says other than attending the rendezvous each year to get rid of what he’s tinkered with, he enjoys the people who attend.

Warren “Tinker” Bratt (In blue) | Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

“The people are great. I get along with everybody and we have a good time,” Bratt says.

Booshway, or Club, president John “Surefire” Bevan says there are a variety of family-friendly activities including various shooting events, a tomahawk walk, crafts and candy cannon shoots.

“A lot of people that come out and experience it for the first time come back again and want to join and want to camp with us,” Bevan says.

Go to the Buckskinner’s website to learn more.

Reporter Natalia Hepworth in period dress from Christine Unique Custom Apparel. | Courtesy Wendy Hogle (Powder Monkey)

Black Heart and Grandma Grizz | Courtesy Natalie Bergevin (Grandma Grizz)

Courtesy Natalie Bergevin (Grandma Grizz)

Moccasins made by Tinker | Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

Christine “No Recoil” Rowley | Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

Closing ceremony| Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com