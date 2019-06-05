Here’s where kids can get free lunch this summer

IDAHO FALLS — Summer lunch programs are available throughout eastern Idaho where children eat free, and in many cases, adults can purchase lunch for just a few dollars.

These programs are designed to help keep children fed, even when school is out.

Here are summer lunch programs in the area:

Bonneville Joint School District 93



Lunch is offered until July 26, excluding July 4, Monday through Friday from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at the following location:

Hillview Elementary (3075 Teton Street)

Meals are offered until June 27, Monday through Thursday. Breakfast is served from 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the following locations:

McCowen Park in Ammon

Cloverdale Elementary (3999 Greenwillow Lane)

Discover Elementary (2935 North Goldenrod Drive)

Summit Hills Elementary (2853 North Lucina Ave.)

Idaho Falls School District 91

Until Aug. 23, children eat free at Kate Curly Park from Monday through Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. A kick-off event will be held Friday at 6 p.m. for the whole family.

Blackfoot School District 55

Children eat free. Adults may buy lunch for $3.85.

Services are offered from June 10 to July 26, excluding July 4 and 5. Lunch is served Monday through Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at the following locations:

Blackfoot Heritage Sixth Grade (50 South Shilling)

Donald D. Stalker Elementary (991 West Center)

Independence Alternative High School (155 East Francis Street) — 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

IT Stoddard Elementary (460 York Drive)

Groveland Elementary (375 West 170 North)

Ridge Crest Elementary (800 Airport Road)

Jefferson School District 251

Children eat free. Adults may buy lunch for $3.75. Services are offered from June 3 to Aug. 16, excluding July 4. Lunch is served Monday through Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the following locations:

Rigby Middle School (North 3800 East)

Roberts Elementary (North 2858 East, Roberts)

Madison School District 321

Children eat free. Adults may buy lunch for $3.50. Services are offered until June 28. Lunch is served Monday through Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the following locations:

Smith Park (East Main Street)

Porter Park (South Second West & Third West)

Lunch is served between 10:50 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at the following location:

Kennedy Elementary School Cafeteria (60 South 5th West)

Rules for this district:

You must stay on the site to eat the meal provided.

Parents cannot eat their child’s food.

Please clean up after yourself when done.

Fremont Joint School District 215

Breakfast and lunch are available and Henrys Fork Elementary (425 North 3rd West) Monday through Friday until June 21. Breakfast is served at 7:30 to 8 a.m. Lunch is served from 10:50 to 11:30 a.m.

Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25

Children eat free. Adults may buy lunch for $4. Services are offered from June 4 to Aug. 10, excluding July 4. Lunch is served Monday through Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the following locations:

Alameda Park (Wayne Avenue and East Pine Street)

Bicentennial Park (262 Abraham Street)

Caldwell Park (700 E. Lewis Street)

Hawthorne Park (982 West Eldredge Road)

Hawthorne Middle School (1025 West Eldredge Road) — 11:15 to 12:30

OK Ward Park (1400 West Quinn Road)

Raymond Park (North Grant Avenue)

Lower Ross Park (2750 South Second Avenue)

Shelley School District 60

Children eat free at Sunrise Elementary Monday through Friday until June 28. Breakfast is served from 8 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch is served from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Adults are welcome to buy meals for $3.85.