Intoxicated man tasered after jumping in canal, running through field

Share This

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

BONNEVILLE COUNTY — At approximately 10 p.m. Thursday night, Bonneville County Sheriff deputies were called to the 2100 East block of 97th North to a report of a disturbance with an intoxicated man. Deputies were advised the man was intoxicated and had jumped into a nearby canal but could no longer be seen.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Water Rescue Team was activated and the Idaho Falls Fire Department also responded to the area. Deputies were advised that the 27-year-old man was suicidal due to the recent passing of a family member. He was heavily intoxicated and apparently was trying to leave in a vehicle when family members intervened resulting in him running away and jumping into the canal.

Deputies and emergency personnel arrived in the area between 25th East and 15th East and began searching the canal until a deputy was able to locate the man floating in the water. The deputy had some verbal contact with him, but he refused commands to get out of the water and was obviously not concerned for his own safety.

As other deputies converged on the area, the man exited the water and began running through a field. A deputy caught up to the man, who had to utilize his Taser to subdue the man and take him into custody. The man continued to resist and struggle with deputies until they could get him out of the field and to a nearby ambulance.

Deputies had to ride with the man in the ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center where he was checked for injuries and hypothermia.

After being checked at E.I.R.M.C., the man was transported by deputies to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked for misdemeanor resisting and obstructing.

EastIdahoNews.com is not naming the man at this time because we generally do not identify people only charged with misdemeanor crimes.