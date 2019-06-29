ISU invites teens to come and build rockets in the park Saturday morning

The following is a news release from Idaho State University.

POCATELLO – There will be a free water rocket workshop for teens put on by students and faculty from the Idaho State University Department of Physics from 10 a.m. to noon on June 29 and 30 at Tydeman Park in Pocatello.

Materials will be provided to the first 100 teens 16 and younger each day to construct one water rocket a piece. ISU students will assist in rocket construction, and provide simple demonstrations of the physics involved in making a good rocket.

Participants will keep the rocket they construct, and compete in a competition to see whose rocket travels the greatest distance, with water rocket launchers as prizes. Participants will also be provided with instructions on how to build an inexpensive water rocket launcher powered by a bicycle pump.

This event will be in conjunction with the Pocatello Kiwanis Club’s 51st annual pancake and sausage breakfast fundraiser.

Tydeman Park is located at Eighth Avenue and East Young Street.

For more information, contact Steve Shropshire, ISU physics professor, at shrostev@isu.edu or (208) 282-2212.