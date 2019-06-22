ITD and other agencies partner to discuss standardizing drone use

The following is a news release from Idaho Transportation Department.

IDAHO FALLS – Nearly 110 participants attended a kick-off event on June 2 to discuss standardizing UAS (Unammed Aircraft Systems)/drone use, particularly when responding to a public safety emergency.

Representatives for the Federal Aviation Administration were on hand, along with public-sector stakeholders from state, county and city entities, plus private-sector businesses and consultants, the Idaho National Laboratory, universities, research centers, and the Pacific Northwest Economic Region’s (PNWER) Center for Regional Disaster Resilience.

Coordinated by PNWER’s Idaho consultant, Dr. Gloria Totoricagüena, summarized the day’s activities.

“I think this is what success looks and sounds like: vendors and participants running out of business cards from their networking discussions, tabletop exchanges of information that have people taking notes and sharing resource links, presentations interrupted by applause, tactile interaction with seven different vendors’ latest technologies and ideas, and people learning about mobile UAS operation centers, drone delivery of first aid and getting to test equipment.”

“This is the future, and this is now,” Totoricaguena went on to say.

Idaho Transportation Department Emergency Services Planner Neal Murphy said the next step is to continue to work to bring awareness and share capabilities, with an annual conference probable.