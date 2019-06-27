Lemhi County Sheriff reiterates official statements about DeOrr Kunz Jr. will only come from his office

The following is a news release from the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office.

At this time I wish to notify area residents and other public land users of a short term area closure of the Timber Creek portion of Lemhi County, and its relation to the still on­going DeOrr Kunz Jr. missing person investigation.

This area closure will be in effect from June 28 until July 1. This has already been announced via several news media sources. We have conducted yearly searches since the date of DeOrr’s disappearance, and this is the second time we have implemented an area closer, as part of the search investigative plan. At this time I would also like to clarify that the closure is simply the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office practicing due diligence in the continuing on-going investigation into the missing child in this area.

It is also imperative that the public understand that official statements regarding this case will come from the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office, and we will not release information based on speculation or unverified facts. All press releases will be done through local professional media as we continue to search and investigate.

