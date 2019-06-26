Campground to temporarily close for DeOrr Kunz investigation

LEMHI COUNTY — The U.S. Forest Service is temporarily closing part of Timber Creek Campground this weekend.

Lemhi County Sheriff Steve Penner tells EastIdahoNews.com he requested the closure in relation to the DeOrr Kunz Jr. investigation. He did not elaborate on what investigators will be doing in the area but the campground where Kunz was camping will be closed from June 28 to July 1.

Violators who trespass into the area could be fined up to $5,000 and serve up to six months in jail.

Click here to read the closure notice.

DeOrr vanished July 10, 2015, while at the Timber Creek Campground in Lemhi County with his parents, great-grandfather and a friend of his great-grandfather. There has been no sign of DeOrr since that day, and nobody has been charged in connection to his disappearance.

Earlier this month local investigators were searching an unknown area in Lemhi County with private investigator David Marshburn. They have identified an “area of interest” in relation to the case, but have not elaborated on where that area is or why they are interested in it.

