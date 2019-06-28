Man awaiting sentencing arrested for stealing from grocery store

REXBURG — A man awaiting sentencing on drug and theft charges was arrested Thursday evening after allegedly stealing items from a grocery store.

Bryant Lee Bird, 57, was taken into custody for felony burglary after Rexburg Police officers were called to Broulims on Main Street.

“He admitted to going into Broulims several times a month for the last year and taking hair products, toiletries, household items and other things,” Rexburg Police Capt. Gary Hagen tells EastIdahoNews.com. “The store was documenting his visits, and workers watched him steal things.”

Bird had previously been arrested in Madison County last month after he went to a woman’s home to tune her piano. She called 911 after noticing him rummaging through her cabinets. While being questioned, deputies found the woman’s prescription medications in his belongings.

At that time he was arrested for burglary but ultimately charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance — one a felony and two misdemeanors. He was also charged with misdemeanor petty theft.

Bird was scheduled to be sentenced in that case July 22. He was booked into the Madison County Jail on Thursday and will have his first court appearance on the new charge Friday.