Missing boat ramp at American Falls Reservoir mysteriously reappears

Share This

POWER COUNTY — The Power County Sheriff’s Office says the boat ramp taken from American Falls Reservoir reappeared sometime this week.

The sheriff’s office says the ramp showed up in the area near where it was taken.

Melissa Orchard, a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office, told EastIdahoNews.com last week the ramp was last seen around May 21 at 3 p.m. The ramp provided access for those with disabilities to the dock on the west side of the reservoir.

RELATED: Boat ramp missing from American Falls Reservoir

“There’s evidence that it was taken, as well as evidence that it was brought back,” the sheriff’s office said on Facebook on Tuesday.







To report any information that could help in the investigation, call Power County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 226-2319.