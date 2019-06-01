Netflix Netflix adding 98, dropping 39 titles in June

STREAMTOWN (KSL.com) — Even though the weather outside doesn’t seem like summer, it’s almost June, which means the change of seasons is just around the corner.

It also means there will be a fresh crop of movies and TV shows hitting all your favorite streaming services.

Netflix is adding 98 titles in June, while 39 titles are dropping from the streaming service’s lineup, according to a press release from the company.

If you’re a fan of comic book movies, you’ll be able to check out “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” on June 26. The animated feature was one of last year’s most highly acclaimed films.

Comic books fans should also be sure to watch “Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2” before it leaves Netflix on June 5.

Here’s a look at the full list of titles coming and going on Netflix next month:

Adding

June 1

• “50/50”

• “A.I. Artificial Intelligence”

“Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day”

• “Arthdal Chronicles” (Netflix Original)

• “Batman Begins”

• “Cabaret”

• “Carrie”

• “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof”

• “Dynasty” Season 2

• “Good Night, and Good Luck”

• “Gran Torino”

• “Life in the Doghouse”

• “Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa”

• “Magic Mike”

• “Network”

• “Oh, Ramona!” (Netflix Original)

• “Platoon”

• “Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World Of Ben Ferencz”

• “Satan & Adam”

• “Small Soldiers”

• “The Dark Knight”

• “The Phantom of the Opera”

• “The Space Between Us”

• “What a Girl Wants”

June 3

• “Documentary Now!” Season 3

• “Malibu Rescue: The Series” (Netflix Original)

June 4

• “Miranda Sings Live…Your Welcome” (Netflix Original)

June 5

• “A Silent Voice”

• “Black Mirror” Season 5 (Netflix Original)

• “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch”

June 6

• “Alles ist gut” (Netflix Original)

• “Todos lo saben”

June 7

• “3%” Season 3 (Netflix Original)

• “Belmonte”

• “The Black Godfather” (Netflix Original)

• “The Chef Show” (Netflix Original)

• “Designated Survivor” Season 3 (Netflix Original)

• “Elisa & Marcela” (Netflix Original)

• “I Am Mother” (Netflix Original)

• “Pachamama” (Netflix Original)

• “Rock My Heart” (Netflix Original)

• “Super Monsters Monster Pets” (Netflix Original)

• “Tales of the City” (Netflix Original)

June 8

• “Berlin, I Love You”

June 11

• “Ralph Breaks the Internet”

June 12

• “Jo Koy: Comin’ In Hot” (Netflix Original)

• “Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese” (Netflix Original)

June 13

• “The 3rd Eye 2” (Netflix Original)

• “Jinn” (Netflix Original)

• “Kakegurui xx” (Netflix Original)

June 14

• “Aggretsuko” Season 2 (Netflix Original)

• “The Alcàsser Murders” (Netflix Original)

• “Awake: The Million Dollar Game” (Netflix Original)

• “Charité at War” (Netflix Original)

• “Cinderella Pop” (Netflix Original)

• “Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce” Season 5

• “Leila” (Netflix Original)

• “Life Overtakes Me” (Netflix Original)

• “Marlon” Season 2

• “Murder Mystery” (Netflix Original)

• “Unité 42” (Netflix Original)

June 15

• “Grey’s Anatomy” Season 15

June 16

• “Cop Car”

June 18

• “Adam Devine: Best Time of Our Lives” (Netflix Original)

• “Big Kill”

June 19

• “Beats” (Netflix Original)

• “The Edge of Democracy” (Netflix Original)

June 20

• “Le Chant du Loup” (Netflix Original)

June 21

• “Ad Vitam” (Netflix Original)

• “Bolívar” (Netflix Original)

• “The Casketeers” Season 2 (Netflix Original)

• “The Confession Tapes” Season 2 (Netflix Original)

• “Dark” Season 2 (Netflix Original)

• “The End of Evangelion”

• “EVANGELION: DEATH (TRUE)²”

• “Girls Incarcerated” Season 2 (Netflix Original)

• “GO! Live Your Way” Season 2 (Netflix Original)

• “Jaoon Kahan Bata Ae Dil” (Netflix Original)

• “La misma sangre” (Netflix Original)

• “Mr. Iglesias” (Netflix Original)

• “Neon Genesis Evangelion”

• “Shooter” Season 3

June 24

• “Forest of Piano” Season 2 (Netflix Original)

June 25

• “Mike Epps: Only One Mike” (Netflix Original)

June 26

• “The Golem”

• “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

• “The Zookeeper”

June 27

• “Answer for Heaven” (Netflix Original)

June 28

• “20th Century Women”

• “7SEEDS” (Netflix Original)

• “Dope” Season 3 (Netflix Original)

• “Exhibit A” (Netflix Original)

• “Instant Hotel” Season 2 (Netflix Original)

• “Motown Magic” Season 2 (Netflix Original)

• “Paquita Salas” Season 3 (Netflix Original)

• “The Chosen One” (Netflix Original)

June 29

• “Scare Tactics,” Seasons 4-5

June 30

• “Madam Secretary” Season 5

Dropping

June 1

• “An Extremely Goofy Movie”

• “Apollo 13”

• “Cold in July”

• “101 Dalmatians”

• “The Fox and the Hound 2”

• “The Jungle Book: Mowgli’s Story”

• “Doom”

• “Freddy vs. Jason”

• “Friday the 13th”

• “Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves”

• “I Am Legend”

• “In the Army Now”

• “Inspector Gadget 2”

• “Jason X”

• “Kill Bill: Vol. 1”

• “Kill Bill: Vol. 2”

• “Legally Blonde”

• “Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde”

• “My Bloody Valentine”

• “Playing It Cool”

• “Pretty in Pink”

• “Reindeer Games”

• “Stargate”

• “Terminator Salvation”

• “The Bone Collector”

• “The Constant Gardener”

June 4

• “District 9”

June 5

• “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”

June 6

• “The Soloist”

June 14

• “Grand Designs: Australia” Season 4

• “I Own Australia’s Best Home” Season 1

• “I Own Britain’s Best Home” Season 1

• “Mother”

June 15

• “Apocalypse Now”

• “Minimalism: A Documentary About the Important Things”

• “National Lampoon’s Van Wilder”

• “The Pianist”

June 16

• “Death Race”

June 24

• “Mulan 2”

This article was originally published by KSL.com. It is used here with permission.