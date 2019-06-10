Photo Gallery: Idaho Falls

A classic photo taken in front of the Colonial Theater | Idaho Falls Arts Council

Matt Taylor built the first bridge that now leads to the Japanese Gardens in downtown Idaho Falls | Courtesy BizMojoIdaho.com

Matt Taylor’s toll bridge at Black Rock Canyon, which opened in 1865. | BizMojoIdaho.com

We are East Idaho: Idaho Falls

Anderson Brothers store, which became the first business in Eagle Rock | Museum of Idaho

Artistic rendering of Sid Larkin and Josie Hill from early newspaper clipping | Museum of Idaho

Frank and Minnie Hitt | Museum of Idaho

Frank and Minnie Hitt’s home at 288 North Ridge Avenue in Idaho Falls was built in 1903. Today, it’s used for people transitioning out of homelessness. | Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

Photo of Broadway in the early 1900s. | Museum of Idaho

Bonneville Hotel, circa 1950 | Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation

The Colonial Theater was once a movie theater under the name Paramount. This is a sign that still exists in an upper window. | Idaho Falls Arts Council

Dave Anderson opened Ferrell’s downtown location in 1950 in what was then the old JCPenney store. Prior to 1950, Ferrell’s was located several blocks east where Destinations Inn currently sits. | Teneal Wright

Railroad tracks on the south side of the Japanese Gardens | Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

The falls in downtown, from which the city gets its name. William Keefer built the hydro-electric dam for the falls. | Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Park Avenue in downtown | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com
