Photo Gallery: Idaho Falls

Anderson Brothers store, which became the first business in Eagle Rock | Museum of Idaho
Artistic rendering of Sid Larkin and Josie Hill from early newspaper clipping | Museum of Idaho
Frank and Minnie Hitt | Museum of Idaho
Frank and Minnie Hitt’s home at 288 North Ridge Avenue in Idaho Falls was built in 1903. Today, it’s used for people transitioning out of homelessness. | Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com
Photo of Broadway in the early 1900s. | Museum of Idaho
Bonneville Hotel, circa 1950 | Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation
The Colonial Theater was once a movie theater under the name Paramount. This is a sign that still exists in an upper window. | Idaho Falls Arts Council
Dave Anderson opened Ferrell’s downtown location in 1950 in what was then the old JCPenney store. Prior to 1950, Ferrell’s was located several blocks east where Destinations Inn currently sits. | Teneal Wright
Railroad tracks on the south side of the Japanese Gardens | Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com
Railroad tracks on the south side of the Japanese Gardens | Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com
The falls in downtown, from which the city gets its name. William Keefer built the hydro-electric dam for the falls. | Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
Park Avenue in downtown | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com