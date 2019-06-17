Pocatello group to put on its first Pride event this weekend

POCATELLO (KPVI) — June kicks off the beginning of Pride Month, a celebration of LGBTQ people, as well as a stand against discrimination.

Last weekend, thousands in Boise came out for the city’s 30th annual Pride celebration.

This Saturday, the two-year-old Pocatello LGBTQ group Priddaho will take its first shot at putting on a pride event. The groups says they’re expecting 2,000 to 3,000 people to come out, and that all are welcome at the family-oriented event.

It will go from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at O.K. Ward Park, and will include food and other vendors, bouncy houses, drag performances, dunk tanks and more.

The president of Priddaho, Travis Kerbs, says it’s about creating a safe space, and celebrating how far LGBTQ people have come as a community.

“Pride has (been a) foundation (for me),” says Kerbs. “Stabilization in my life, goal setting, fundamentals of family.”

Next year, Kerbs says Priddaho hopes to add a parade to their pride celebration.

This article was originally published by KPVI. It is used here with permission.