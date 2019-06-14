Police searching for missing Idaho woman

NAMPA — The Nampa Police Department is asking for help locating a missing woman.

Stephanie Roxanne Jacobson, 39, of Nampa was last heard from by her family over three weeks ago, according to a police news release. She sent a text message to a family member on April 21.

“Since the report to NPD, detectives have investigated possible leads to Stephanie’s whereabouts, but have not been able to locate her,” the release states.

Anyone with information on Jacobson’s location are asked to contact Nampa detectives at (208) 475-5708.