Public asked for help in finding man who vanished after leaving his home Saturday

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating 59-year-old Brian Paul Wulf of Bonneville County. Wulf was last seen by neighbors leaving his residence around 7 a.m. Saturday, June 29 in his Black Ford Econoline van, license plate 8BJE236, with the words “HOUSE DOCTOR” in green letters on the side.

Wulf was supposed to meet a family member yesterday afternoon but has been unreachable by phone, away from his residence and his whereabouts are unknown.

He is described as 5’10” tall, 210 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes.

It is uncharacteristic for Wulf to not be in contact with family and they are concerned for his wellbeing. Deputies are asking that anyone who may have seen Wulf or his van, or know of his whereabouts, to contact dispatch immediately at (208) 529-1200.