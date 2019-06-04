Riverfest returns to Snake River Landing for 4th of July festival

IDAHO FALLS — The biggest 4th of July festival in east Idaho is back for a third year and organizers promise more fun than ever before.

Riverbend Communications, home of Classy 97, Z103, 105.5-105.9 The Hawk, KBear 101, and Cannonball 101, is partnering with Snake River Landing for the third annual Mountain View Hospital Riverfest presented by DL Evans Bank and Idaho Falls Community Hospital.

Families with kids of all ages are invited to attend the free event that will feature entertainment, food, games, activities, and so much more.

“We are so happy to put this event on again this 4th of July,” says Bill Fuerst, Riverbend Communications General Manager. “After the parade, head straight to Snake River Landing and plan to spend Independence Day making memories that will last a lifetime.”

The festivities begin at noon and will continue up until the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration featuring the biggest fireworks show west of the Mississippi River.

“Riverbend Communications’ Riverfest has effectively taken the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration to an all-day event for the entire community and region,” says Cortney Liddiard, CEO of Ball Ventures. “Ball Ventures is proud to host the celebration at Snake River Landing again this year, and to make Idaho Falls the best city in America to celebrate the Fourth of July.”

Dozens of food vendors will be on hand and there will be plenty of space for families to sit and relax.

Specific details about parking, traffic flow, vendors and other information are available at riverfestidaho.com.