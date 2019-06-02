UPDATE: Tornado warnings expire in eastern Idaho

UPDATE

All tornado warnings have expired.

ORIGINAL STORY:

IDAHO FALLS — Two tornado warnings have been issued in eastern Idaho.

The first warning encompasses parts of Bonneville and Bingham counties near Bone and the second includes parts of Caribou, Bannock and Bingham counties near Fort Hall.

The warnings went into effect just prior to 4 p.m. and are expected to expire at around 4:30 p.m.

Many viewers have sent us photos of funnel clouds in the area. Severe thunderstorms are accompanying the funnel clouds.

Officials warn that flying debris can cause damage to roofs, windows, vehicles, and trees.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this article as more details become available.