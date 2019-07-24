Biz Buzz: Bacon food festival coming to eastern Idaho next month

Do you want to know what’s happening on the eastern Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered. Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

Hundreds of bacon recipes to satisfy your palate at local food festival

Bacon strips | Jay Dye

IDAHO FALLS – Bacon.

Merely uttering the word is enough to trigger many people’s appetite. If the thought of bacon makes your mouth water, here’s an event you may want to attend.

The Pinecrest Event Center is partnering with local vendors for the East Idaho Bacon Festival next month, and owner Jay Dye is hoping for a large turnout.

“Everyone loves bacon. When you have a hamburger, you throw bacon on it. Even in our salads, we put bacon bits in there. So, there’s a need for bacon for just about every food you have out there,” Dye tells EastIdahoNews.com.

The event will feature hundreds of appetizers, main courses and desserts with bacon in them.

Some of the more unusual items you’ll be able to sample are bacon-wrapped pineapple, bacon-wrapped water chestnuts, and bacon-wrapped li’l smokies. There will also be bacon fudge and chocolate-dipped bacon, Dye says. Other items include Bourbon bacon jam and maple bacon onion jam.

“Bacon will be fried constantly, so people will be able to just have regular strips of bacon, if they just want that,” Dye says.

Drinks will also be available. Some of the vendors include Catered Your Way, Broulim’s Deli, and several local bakeries. Mexican Crazy Corn will be there offering bacon-flavored corn on the cob.

Before investing in the Pinecrest Event Center three and a half years ago, Dye used to host Scoop Jam, an all-you-can-eat ice cream festival in Idaho Falls. He had a friend who hosted a bacon festival in Montana several years ago that drew thousands of people. He decided to do a similar event in eastern Idaho in hopes of using the profits for renovations on the building.

“I’ve always enjoyed food festivals and big cooking contests, so we thought this would be a great way for us to get out there and provide some more of this type of atmosphere for families and people in our area,” he says.

The East Idaho Bacon Food Festival is happening Thursday, Aug. 22 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. It is open to anyone, but you must buy tickets ahead of time.

“There’s only 300 tickets that are available for that event. We’ve sold over half of them right now,” Dye says. “The main reason for (the limited amount of tickets) is because we want to make sure we have ample food (for everyone).”

Depending on the turnout, Dye may open up the event to a larger crowd. The East Idaho Bacon Festival will be the first of five food festivals that will be held every month until the end of the year.

Dye is partnering with Pitmaster Barbecue for the East Idaho Rib & Chicken Festival coming in September. Dye is also planning a soup festival and an ice cream festival later this year.

Tickets for the food festival are $30. To purchase tickets or learn more, click here.

“It’s going to be a great event. I think people will really enjoy themselves,” says Dye. “It gives them a chance to eat and enjoy some time with their friends.”

The Pinecrest Event Center is at 560 East Anderson in Idaho Falls. If you’d like to host an event, you can call Pinecrest at (208) 227-8088. You can also send an email to info@pinecresteventcenter.net.

Local swimming destination celebrates 20 years of business this weekend

POCATELLO – The Ross Park Aquatic Complex is celebrating 20 years as Pocatello’s prime swimming destination. On Friday, July 26 from noon to 8 p.m., the complex will be offering half-price admission along with free activities, including money dives, raffle, bounce house and more. The Ross Park Aquatic Complex features a 25-yard-by-25-meter main pool, waterslide, activity pool, and a zero-depth pool with playground. Those wanting to stay out of the water can sit and relax on the open deck and grassy areas. If you are looking for a bite to eat during your time at the facility, the complex’s concessionaire, Ross Park Drive Inn, serves some of its diner’s favorite dishes, including taco spaghetti, burgers, fries, tacos, ice cream and more. Click here to learn more.

Idaho Falls gearing up for Idaho’s oldest rodeo

IDAHO FALLS – Idaho Falls is proud to bring back the 108th annual War Bonnet Round Up, Idaho’s oldest rodeo, presented by Teton Toyota. Cowboys from the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association will be here to compete on Aug. 1, 2 and 3 at the Bank of Idaho Arena at Sandy Downs. The rodeo kicks off with the downtown preview event, held on Wednesday, July 31, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The kickoff will include free carriage rides, a mechanical bull, live country music, a shoot-out by Mountain River Ranch and performances in the downtown arena featuring mini-bull riding, rodeo specialty acts and freestyle bullfighting. Gates open at 5 p.m. for those who want to come early to get the best seats and enjoy the mechanical bull, games, food and vendors. To buy tickets or learn more, click here.

Cancer was life-altering for these kids, but a local camp changed their lives

Brigham Taylor, center, holding a girl, poses for a photo with some kids and other camp counselors | Brigham Taylor

REXBURG – It was about three and a half years ago when Brigham Taylor received the unexpected news he had Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a cancer that attacks the disease-fighting mechanism in your body.

With proper care and treatment, the cancer went into remission in January 2018. But Taylor tells EastIdahoNews.com it was a scary time.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL STORY.

The Soda Barn 2.0 coming to Pocatello soon

BBB issues warning about new genetic testing scam in eastern Idaho

Popular clothing chain launches experimental brand in eastern Idaho

Bonneville Hotel project receives massive boost in funding

