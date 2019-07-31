Chef Jeff makes a mouthwatering garlic herb chicken salad with cherries

This mouthwatering garlic herb chicken salad with fresh cherries on a summertime buttery croissant is perfect for a picnic, lunch, dinner or a snack.

Ingredients

4 c. chicken, cooked and cubed or shredded. I use 1 whole rotisserie chicken.

½ c. pecans, chopped (almonds can substitute)

2 ribs celery, diced

1 shallot, minced

1 c. fresh cherries, pitted and halved

½ c. mayonnaise

½ c. plain greek yogurt

3 tbsp. rice vinegar

½ tsp. salt

½ tsp. pepper

¼ tsp. garlic powder

Directions

Combine and mix all ingredients in a large mixing bowl. Taste and correct the seasoning if necessary. If you feel it is on the drier side, add a little mayo until it reaches the consistency you desire.

Allow it to sit in the fridge a few hours before serving to allow the flavors to combine. Serve on croissants or other favorite bread.

Chef Jeff Jackson is the corporate chef for Smith’s Food & Drug Stores. Jeff appears on weekly television cooking segment on various TV stations in Salt Lake City and east Idaho.

He has always loved cooking since he was very young and graduated with high honors from the SLC Art Institutes in Culinary Arts. He has worked as the lead chef and nutrition specialists at Intermountain Medical Center, as a chef at The Montage Deer Valley signature restaurant, and enjoys catering private and corporation gatherings.

Chef Jeff seeks to teach his viewers how to make simple dishes that look gourmet and will have your entire family looking forward to eating dinner together. Watch for his exciting recipes every Wednesday on eastidahonews.com.