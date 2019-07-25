Creating a serene landscape garden

Your landscape is an expression of yourself. The colors, textures, quantity, placement, and types of plants are representations of you and your tastes and styles. Many people don’t consciously realize they are expressing themselves and sharing their likes and dislikes through their landscapes. But, you can learn a lot about a person by the surroundings that they create and maintain.

For me personally I enjoy landscapes that evoke a sense of peace, solitude, beauty, and overall serenity.

Creating your own serene garden is a rewarding way to express yourself, share your personal style, and exercise your creative abilities for your own enjoyment and with those around you. With the hectic pace of life, a personalized landscape area that allows us to reflect and escape the demands of everyday living can be an invaluable tool for reenergizing ourselves. (Many of you are probably thinking that camping in the mountains is how you getaway, and it is a lot less work than taking care of a yard. And you are right!) But, if you want to have your own getaway then there are certain elements of design needed to making a private garden become your own place of serenity and peace. If this particular style of landscape design interests you, then here are some tips to make your yard a relaxing environment.